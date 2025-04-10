Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Brighton & Hove Albion will invite Leicester City to Falmer Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Brighton are ninth in the standings with 47 points, one less than Fulham. The visitors have just four wins from 31 games and are in 19th place.

Brighton & Hove Albion have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last four games in all competitions. They lost 2-1 away at Crystal Palace in the Premier League last week, their second consecutive league defeat. Danny Welbeck leveled the score in the 31st minute, and Daniel Muñoz restored Palace's lead in the 55th minute.

Leicester City lost 3-0 at home to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday, their ninth consecutive loss across all competitions. With that loss, they set an unwanted record, becoming the first team in Football League history to have failed to score in eight consecutive home defeats.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 44 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 19 wins. Brighton are not far behind with 15 wins and 10 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in December, and that match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Leicester City have failed to score in their last seven games and have conceded 17 goals in that period.

Brighton & Hove Albion are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors, though three games have ended in draws.

Only last-placed Southampton have conceded more goals (74) than Leicester in the Premier League this season (70).

Brighton are winless in their last three league outings, suffering two consecutive losses.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Prediction

The Seagulls have won their last two Premier League home meetings against the visitors, scoring seven goals. They have scored 14 goals in their last five meetings against Leicester and will look to continue that goalscoring run here.

Jan Paul van Hecke was red-carded last week and will serve a suspension. Georginio Rutter, Adam Webster, Ferdi Kadioglu, Tariq Lamptey, Jason Steele, and James Milner are long-term absentees. Lewis Dunk started against Palace last week, but Joel Veltman was absent and is unlikely to start.

The Foxes have lost their last nine games, scoring just once. They have lost their last four league away games, conceding nine times without scoring. They are winless in their last three meetings against Brighton, playing out two consecutive draws.

Harry Winks and Issahaku Fatawu are long-term absentees, while on-loan winger Facundo Buonanotte is ineligible to play against his parent club. 15-year-old winger Jeremy Monga made his debut at just 15 years and 271 days old and is likely to start from the bench again.

Considering the visitors' poor run of form and Brighton's better recent record in this fixture, we back the Seagulls to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Leicester City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

