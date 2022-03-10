Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips- 12th March 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play Liverpool at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in the English Premier League. First-half goals from Scottish winger Ryan Fraser and Swiss centre-back Fabian Schar sealed the deal for Newcastle United. A second-half goal from centre-back Lewis Dunk proved to be a mere consolation for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to ten-man Inter Milan in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. A second-half goal from Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez secured the win for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan, who had experienced Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez sent off in the second-half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Liverpool hold the clear advantage, having won eight games.

Brighton & Hove Albion have won one game, while there have been two draws.

The top three goalscorers in the Premier League this season all wear the Liverpool jersey. Mohamed Salah has registered 19 goals, while both Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota have contributed to 12 goals each.

After a quiet last season by his lofty standards, Trent Alexander-Arnold is clearly back to his terrifying best. The right-back has registered 11 assists in the league. Salah has 10, while left-back Andrew Robertson has nine.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, have once again relied on Neal Maupay to lead the line. The French striker has eight goals to his name this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Prediction

There were talks about Brighton & Hove Albion potentially playing in Europe next season, but a poor run of form has seen them exit the top half of the Premier League. They are currently 13th in the league, and have lost their last four league games. However, manager Graham Potter continues to be highly rated. Recent rumours have linked him with a move to Manchester United in the summer.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are competing for multiple trophies. They are six points behind league leaders Manchester City, who have played a game more. In Mohamed Salah, Liverpool boast arguably the best player in world football. Diogo Jota has impressed as well, but it is January acquisition Luis Diaz who is attracting coverage after an impressive start to life in the Premier League.

Another dazzling display from Luis Diaz

Liverpool will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-3 Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Liverpool

Tip 2: Goals under / over 2 goals: over 2 goals

Tip 3: Mohamed Salah to score: YES

