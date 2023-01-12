Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th January 2023

Liverpool will travel to the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton held Liverpool to a 3-3 draw in the corresponding fixture in the first half of the season. It was incidentally Roberto De Zerbi's first game in charge of the Seagulls. Brighton are slowly starting to look menacing yet again and this reflected in their 5-1 thumping of Middlesbrough in their latest outing in the third round of the FA Cup.

Argentinian World Cup hero Alexis Mac Allister bagged a brace while Pascal Groß, Adam Lallana and Deniz Undav got on the scoresheet for Brighton. Zerbi's side thrashed Everton in their latest Premier League encounter against Everton.

The 4-1 win at Goodison Park helped Brighton remain within touching distance of the European berths. Their opponents Liverpool are sixth in the table, with 28 points from 17 games. The Seagulls have 27 from 17 and are currently eighth. If Brighton can eke out a win on Saturday, they will leapfrog Liverpool on the league table.

Jurgen Klopp's men played out a 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup to set up a replay. Julen Lopetegui's side seemed to have clinched a winner in the final 10 minutes of the game but it was chalked off as Matheus Nunes was ruled offside in the build-up.

Liverpool FC @LFC The goal that saw @MoSalah climb to seventh on our all-time top goalscorers list 🤩 The goal that saw @MoSalah climb to seventh on our all-time top goalscorers list 🤩 https://t.co/SdCieUx4Ph

Liverpool suffered a 3-1 humbling at the hands of Brentford in the Premier League last weekend. It hasn't been easy going for Klopp's side this term. They cannot go past Spurs with a win on Saturday but they will be desperate for a victory as a loss could see them tumbling further down the table.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League matches against Brighton, winning seven and drawing 3-0. The loss (1-0) came at Anfield in February 2021.

Brighton are winless in their last 10 home league games against Liverpool.

After failing to win their first five Premier League games under De Zerbi, Brighton have won four of their last six under the Italian manager.

Liverpool have conceded three losses in their last seven league matches. That's as many as they had lost in the previous 37 games combined.

Brighton have scored 32 goals after 17 gams in the Premier League so far this season. At this same point last term, they had scored just 16 goals.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Prediction

There will be goals in this game and it's very likely to be an open match. Liverpool have found plenty of joy at the Amex but the Seagulls have been pretty prolific under Zerbi. This should be an exciting contest and the two teams are likely to share the spoils here.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

