Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th January 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to beat Liverpool for the second time in two weeks as they welcome them to the AMEX on Sunday in an FA Cup fourth-round encounter.

Liverpool had arguably their most forgettable game of the season at the AMEX on January 14. The Seagulls dismantled the Merseysiders and beat them 3-0 on their own turf thanks to a brace from Solly March and a worldie from Danny Welbeck.

Brighton have burgeoned into one of the most exciting attacking units in the country under Roberto De Zerbi. They thumped Middlesbrough 5-1 in the third round earlier this month to set up the contest against Liverpool on Sunday.

Brighton are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak. But they will be disappointed at not having taken all three points from their latest Premier League outing against a struggling Leicester City side.

If not for Evan Ferguson's late equalizer, the Seagulls could have gone home all deflated after an exciting run of results.

They have scored at least two goals in each of their last six games and hold an average of over three goals per game in that run.

Meanwhile, Liverpool come into Sunday's game on the back of a goalless draw with Chelsea. They have won just one of their last five games in all competitions. It was a 1-0 win over Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay. The win came by virtue of a long-range screamer from Harvey Elliott.

Suffice it to say, Liverpool have every reason to be worried when they rock up at the AMEX for a second time in two weeks.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton have managed to score three goals in both of their meetings with Liverpool so far this season.

Liverpool have played five FA Cup ties against Brighton and have beaten them thrice.

Liverpool are the reigning FA Cup champions. Brighton have been beaten in both of their FA Cup games against the current winners of the competition.

Brighton have lost just one of their last four FA Cup fourth round ties.

Liverpool have suffered 26 fourth round exits from the FA Cup, the fourth highest among all teams that have featured in the current format of the competiton after Wolves (30), Sheffield United (28) and West Ham (27).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Prediction

It's hard to see Liverpool keeping Brighton at bay on current form. While they seem to have improved defensively since their 3-0 humbling almost a fortnight ago, they will leak goals against Brighton in all likelihood.

De Zerbi will go for a strong starting XI as he did against Middlesbrough and the Reds could get knocked out of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

