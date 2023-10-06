Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th October 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play Liverpool at the American Express Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Marseille in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. First-half goals from centre-back Chancel Mbemba and midfielder Jordan Veretout for Marseille were canceled out by second-half goals from German midfielder Pascal Gross and Brazilian forward Joao Pedro for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool, on the other hand, beat Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. Goals from Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota sealed the deal for Liverpool.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Liverpool have won nine games, lost three and drawn three.

Irish striker Evan Ferguson has managed four goals in four league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Ecuadorian left-back Pervis Estupinan has managed four goal contributions in six league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has managed four goal contributions in two league starts for Liverpool this season.

Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah has managed seven goal contributions in seven league starts for Liverpool this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion are currently sixth in the league, having won three of their last five league games. They did lose 6-1 to Aston Villa in their most recent league fixture, but generally, they have been one of the best teams in the league for a little while now.

The Seagulls continue to do well despite selling stars on a regular basis. One such star was Alexis Mac Allister; the 24-year-old joined Liverpool this summer for a fee of €42 million after some excellent performances for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are fourth in the league and lost their last league game as well. The side is expected to be competing for the top four spots this season, and with Arsenal yet to get going, they might come closer to Manchester City than expected.

They have revamped their midfield, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both leaving the club this season. Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai have all arrived. Szoboszlai, in particular, has impressed with his performances.

A close game is on the cards, and a draw seems likely.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Brighton & Hove Albion to score first- yes