Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | May 19th 2025

Brighton & Hove Albion will entertain champions Liverpool at Falmer Stadium in their penultimate Premier League match of the season on Monday. Brighton are currently ninth in the standings with 55 points and will need to avoid losses in their remaining two games to ensure a top-10 finish. There is nothing left to play for the Reds and they might experiment with their starting lineup here.

Ad

The hosts have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins. After a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in their first game of the month, they registered a 2-0 away win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last week. Danny Welbeck scored from the penalty spot in the first half and Brajan Gruda doubled their lead in the second half, scoring his first goal of the season.

Ad

Trending

The visitors are winless in their two games in May. They lost 3-1 away to Chelsea earlier this month and were held to a 2-2 draw by Arsenal last week. Cody Gakpo and Luis Díaz scored in quick succession in the first half but Arsenal scored twice after the break to level the score.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 42 times in all competitions. As expected, the Reds have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 23 wins. The hosts have seven wins and 12 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are on a three-game winning streak against Brighton. They registered a 3-2 win in the Carabao Cup in October and won the Premier League reverse fixture 2-1 in November.

Liverpool have won two of their last six away games in the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion have won just one of their last five home games in all competitions and have failed to score in two games in that period.

The last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Ad

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Prediction

The Seagulls head into the match on a three-game unbeaten streak and will look to conclude their league campaign on an unbeaten note. They have scored at least two goals in four of their last five league games and will look to continue that prolific run here.

Joel Veltman and Lewis Dunk have been given the all-clear for this match and should return to the starting XI. Joao Pedro returns from a ban and is in contention to start. Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner, Georginio Rutter, and Solly March continue to be sidelined.

Ad

The Reds have gone winless in their two games since lifting the league title last month and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they have not gone without a win in three consecutive league games thus far this season. They have lost two of their last three away games. Interestingly, they have scored two goals apiece in six of their last eight away games.

Joe Gomez is the only injury concern for Arne Slot.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams and Brighton's two-game unbeaten run at home in this fixture, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More