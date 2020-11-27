Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Brighton and Hove Albion welcome defending Premier League champions Liverpool to the Amex Stadium in Saturday's early kick-off.

Jurgen Klopp's side have had a quick turnaround, and will be looking to recover from a disappointing 2-0 loss to Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Last week in the Premier League, Liverpool went level on points with Tottenham Hotspur at the top with a convincing 3-0 dismantling of Leicester City. Goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino added to a Jonny Evans own goal, securing a comprehensive win for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp rotated his pack for the Champions League game in midweek, but goals from Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens meant that Liverpool will have to wait at least another week to secure qualification from their group.

Last weekend, Brighton beat Aston Villa in a drama-filled outing at Villa Park.

Solly March scored what was the eventual winner in a 2-1 victory. After he scored the goal, March was adjudged to have conceded a penalty for a foul on Trezeguet, but the decision was overturned by VAR.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Liverpool have won 19 of 31 previous games against Brighton, losing only four against this weekend's opponents.

In last season's clashes, a Virgil van Dijk brace gave Liverpool a 2-1 win at Anfield, while Mohamed Salah scored twice in a 3-1 win at the Amex.

Liverpool form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Brighton form guide: W-D-L-D-D

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool Team News

Right-back Tariq Lamptey is suspended for Brighton, after he was sent off during the game against Aston Villa.

Adam Lallana may miss this game against his former side due to a groin strain.

Alexis Mac Allister will miss the game, due to COVID-19, while Florin Andone, Jose Izquierdo and Christian Walton are injured.

Injuries: Florin Andone, Jose Izquierdo and Christian Walton

Doubtful: Adam Lallana

Suspensions: Tariq Lamptey

Unavailable: Alexis Mac Allister

Captain Jordan Henderson is back for Liverpool, after rejoining first-team training on Thursday evening.

It has been reported that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold are close to returning to action, but there is uncertainty over the injuries to Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are long-term absentees.

Injuries: Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups

Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-1-2) Matt Ryan; Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster; Joel Veltman, Yves Bissouma, Pascal Gross, Solly March; Leandro Trossard; Danny Welbeck, Neal Maupay

Liverpool predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; James Milner, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum; Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane; Mohamed Salah

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool Prediction

Brighton are not a side that have defended very well this season, even though they have challenged the bigger teams in some games. We expect a strong Liverpool reaction and a comfortable win for Klopp's side on Saturday.

Prediction: Brighton and Hove Albion 0-3 Liverpool