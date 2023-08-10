Brighton & Hove Albion vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion will host newly promoted Luton Town in the first gameweek of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Saturday.

Brighton & Hove Albion were one of the most impressive teams of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Despite being forced to navigate a managerial change early in the campaign, Brighton continued to perform admirably, playing eye-catching football with impressive consistency.

They finished sixth in the Premier League table last season and are expected to kick on in similar fashion under Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian manager's swashbuckling style of play has earned him many admirers. The departures of Alexis Mac Allister and the reliable Robert Sanchez could hurt them.

They've signed young Brazilian striker Joao Pedro and he is a player to look out for as the Seagulls embark on a new season this weekend.

Meanwhile, Luton Town are back in the Premier League after an absence of more than three decades. They finished third in the EFL Championship table last season and won the playoffs to make a historic return to the Premier League.

Manager Rob Edwards has done a commendable job for the Hatters since taking charge of the club in November 2022. Luton have struck some clever deals in the summer transfer window. 18-year-old Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore has been roped in on loan and he could be a starter for them this term.

Marvelous Nakamba has been signed on a permanent basis after a productive loan spell last term. Tahith Chong, formerly of Manchester United, is yet new signing to keep an eye out for.

Luton will be put to the test from the get-go as Brighton looked good in pre-season and are a team capable of playing the game at an incredible pace.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time Brighton and Luton met in a league match was in the 2007-08 season. The Seagulls won both games in League One that campaign.

The last time Brighton and Luton clashed in their first game of a league season was all the way back in the 1928-29 season. Luton won the game 1-0.

Brighton have picked up victories in their opening league game in the last two seasons.

Luton last played an English top-flight game in May 1992. It ended in a 2-1 loss to Notts County.

Luton are the 51st team to play in the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Luton Town Prediction

Brighton could prove to be too hot to handle for the freshly promoted Hatters. The Seagulls have a young squad replete with technically sound players and Luton will do well to not get blown away on Saturday.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Luton Town

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes