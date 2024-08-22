Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

Both Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United will look to preserve positive starts to their respective Premier League campaigns when they lock horns at the AMEX on Saturday. Brighton comprehensively beat Everton in their opening fixture, recording a 3-0 win at Goodison Park while United eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Fulham.

Brighton's was one of the more reassuring opening matchday performances in the Premier League. Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra found the back of the net for the Seagulls as they condemned the Toffees to abject despair last weekend.

Veteran striker Welbeck will look to haunt his former club this weekend and United will do well to turn in a solid performance on Saturday against a team they have consistently underperformed against.

If it weren't for Joshua Zirkzee's late heroics on his Premier League debut, United would have had to be content with sharing the spoils with the Cottagers in the 2024-25 Premier League opener.

The win was, however, no less than what Manchester United deserved and should have pulled away much sooner than they eventually did in the 87th minute.

For now, Erik ten Hag remains without several key players while more midfield reinforcements are reportedly set to arrive before the transfer window officially closes on August 30.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have lost four of their last five Premier League matches against Brighton & Hove Albion. However, they won the most recent meeting at the AMEX 2-0 on the final day of the 2023-24 season.

Manchester United have suffered losses in 43% of their Premier League meetings with the Seagulls, their worst record against a single opponent in the competition's history.

Manchester United and Brighton have clashed 14 times in the Premier League and none of those meetings have ended in a draw. United have won eight while Brighton have been victorious on six occasions.

Brighton have suffered four losses in their last five Premier League matches played at home.

If they win against Brighton on Saturday, it will mark the first time the Red Devils will have managed to win both of their first two games in a Premier League campaign since 2017-18.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Prediction

Brighton looked the stronger side on the opening matchday of the new Premier League season. However, Manchester United did execute a few brilliant attacking transitions and their defense looked a lot sturdier than last term.

If Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford can stay sharp in the final third, the Red Devils should be able to get another win here, albeit a narrow one.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

