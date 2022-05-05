Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 7 May 2022

Manchester United will hit the road and ride to the south to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX on Saturday.

Ralf Rangnick's side finally played some good football after what feels like ages as they beat Brentford 3-0 at Old Trafford last weekend. Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the ninth minute before Cristiano Ronaldo made it 2-0 from the spot in the 61st.

Raphael Varane found the back of the net by virtue of a deflection to make it 3-0 and help his side have a rare comfortable finish to the game. Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League table. They are two points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur but have played two more games than them.

The only question pertinent to Manchester United's disappointing and utterly dispiriting campaign is whether or not they will qualify for the Europa League. Either way, it is unlikely to be met with jubilation among fans who are already looking towards the summer transfer window for any sense of hope.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion are on a mission to finish inside the top 10, which would be a fair reflection of the quality of Graham Potter's side. They were thoroughly dominant against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, beating them 3-0 and restricting Bruno Lage's men to just one shot on target.

The last time the two sides locked horns was in February in the reverse fixture and the Red Devils won the game 2-0.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton & Hove Albion won two of their first three Premier League games against Manchester United. However, they've lost each of their last six meetings since.

Brighton & Hove Albion have lost all of their last seven meetings against Manchester United in all competitions. This is Manchester United's longest winning run against another current Premier League team.

Brighton & Hove Albion have won three of their last five Premier League games. That's as many games as they had won in their 25 games before that. All of their last five wins have come away from home.

Manchester United have lost all of their last four Premier League matches played away from home.

Brighton & Hove Albion have not been able to register a win in any of their last eight Premier League home games. They've drawn four and lost four.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion have been appallingly poor at home this season. Manchester United's away record in recent times has been awful as well. However, after their 3-0 win over Brentford last weekend, we expect the Red Devils to play without the weight of pressure as they only have some pride left to play for.

Brighton & Hove Albion will put up a fight, but their recent record against Manchester United is rather dire. The Red Devils are likely to go home with all three points on Saturday.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

