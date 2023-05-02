Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion entertain Manchester United at the Falmer Stadium in the Premier League on Thursday (May 4).

The hosts returned to winning ways after a couple of losses on Saturday, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 at home. Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Deniz Undav bagged braces as the Seagulls recorded their biggest Premier League win.

Manchester United bounced back to winning ways on Sunday after their 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. Bruno Fernandes' 39th-minute winner helped them beat Aston Villa 1-0 at home.

The two sides met in the FA Cup semifinals last month. The game was decided on penalties after it was goalless after extra time. United converted all of their penalties to book their place in the final.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 30 times across competitions since 1909, with 11 of these meetings taking place in the Premier League. United lead 20-5 overall and 7-4 in the league.

United have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven league outings.

Brighton have had three wins in their five home meetings against United in the Premier League.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last four Premier League home games, winning thrice. They have kept three clean sheets and scored 14 times.

Brighton have outscored United 61-49 in the Premier League this season. The two teams have fared similarly defensively, with United conceding 39 times and Brighton one more.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Prediction

Brighton have been inconsistent since the resumption of play following the international break, losing thrice in five games.

They have had back-to-back wins in the Premier League against the Red Devils. Brighton won 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in August as they eye a first league double over their northern rivals.

United, meanwhile, have seen an upturn in form in recent games, going unbeaten in their last five league games, keeping four clean sheets. Erik ten Hag's men avoided defeat in their FA Cup meeting last month, and the trend could continue.

Both teams have injury concerns, so, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Pascal Gross to score or assist any time - Yes

