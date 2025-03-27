Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Brighton & Hove Albion entertain Nottingham Forest at the Falmer Stadium in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday. Brighton made it to the semi-final in 2023, while Forest last played in the quarter-final in 2022.

Brighton overcame Newcastle United 2-1 in the fifth round earlier this month, with Danny Welbeck scoring the winner in the second half of extra time. They extended their unbeaten streak across competitions to seven games with a 2-2 draw at Manchester City in the Premier League before the international break.

Nottingham, meanwhile, beat Ipswich Town on penalties in the fifth round. After a 1-1 draw in regulation time, Forest won 5-4 in the ensuing shootout. They played Ipswich again in the Premier League in their previous outing, winning 4-2 away. Nikola Milenkovic scored his fourth goal of the season; Anthony Elanga bagged a brace, while Jota Silva scored in the 87th minute.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 43 times across competitions. Forest lead 18-13 ahead of their first FA Cup meeting.

They last met in the Premier League in February, where Nottingham won 7-0 at home.

Brighton have scored twice in their last four games.

Nottingham have lost three of their last five away games and have conceded 15 times.

Brighton are on a four-game winning streak at home, scoring nine times and conceding thrice.

Nottingham have seen under 2.5 goals in three of their last five games, keeping two clean sheets.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Brighton have scored at least twice in their last seven games across competitions. They are unbeaten in five home meetings against Nottingham, keeping four clean sheets.

Igor Julio is a long-term absentee for the hosts, while boss Fabian Hurzeler will be without Tariq Lamptey, Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner and Jason Steele. Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Matt O’Riley and Solly March face late fitness tests.

Nottingham, meanawhile, won their last two games before the international break, including a home win over Manchester City. They have scored at least twice in seven of their last nine away games. They are winless in five away games in this fixture and were held to a 2-2 away draw in the Premier League in September.

Carlos Miguel remains sidelined with a thigh injury, while Chris Wood was injured during the international break and faces a late fitness test.

Both teams will look to resume their campaigns after the international break on a positive note, but considering Brighton's home advantage, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

