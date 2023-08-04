Brighton & Hove Albion vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion host Rayo Vallecano at the Falmer Stadium on Sunday for their last friendly game of the summer, with the Premier League set to return next weekend.

The Seagulls managed to remain in the top division for the seventh year in a row and enjoyed a successful campaign last time that saw them finish in the European places.

With 62 points from 38 games, the southern outfit came in at sixth, qualifying for the Europa League group stages, their first-ever qualification in a major European competition.

Roberto Di Zerbi's side have been preparing for the big season ahead with a few pre-season games during the summer, but have lost twice in three outings.

Brighton were beaten 4-3 by Chelsea in a riveting encounter before overcoming Brentford 2-0 in the next. In their last game of the Premier League Summer Series, the Seagulls went down 2-1 to Newcastle United.

On the other hand, Rayo Vallecano managed to remain in La Liga for a third year in a row after achieving an 11th-place finish with 49 points from 38 games.

The Red Sashes have been preparing for another season in the top flight by engaging in friendly games, having played four thus far. In their last one before starting the 2023-24 La Liga season away to Almeria next Friday, Vallecano will be hoping to wrap up on a winning note.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Rayo Vallecano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first clash between Brighton and Rayo Vallecano.

Rayo Vallecano have won just once in four games this summer, while losing once too.

Brighton have lost two of their three summer games.

All three of Brighton's friendly games this summer have been against Premier League teams; Rayo Vallecano are their first and only non-English opponents of the pre-season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Brighton have had their fair share of troubles during the pre-season but their attacking game has been strong throughout, scoring in all three games thus far. Rayo Vallecano aren't the most intimidating side, and the Seagulls should be able to beat them on home turf.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Rayo Vallecano

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton & Hove Albion to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No