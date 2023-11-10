Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play Sheffield United at the American Express Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Ajax in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. Goals from Spanish attacker Ansu Fati and Ivorian winger Simon Adingra sealed the deal for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in their most recent league game. Second-half goals from attacker Cameron Archer and midfielder Oliver Norwood secured the win for Sheffield United. French midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde scored the goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sheffield United have won two games and drawn two.

Irish striker Evan Ferguson has managed five goals in seven league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma has managed six goal contributions in 10 league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Attacker Cameron Archer has scored two goals in seven league starts for Sheffield United this season.

Midfielder Gustavo Hamer has scored two goals in 10 league starts for Sheffield United this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion are currently 7th in the league, and have not won any of their last five league games. They are six points behind 4th-placed Arsenal, and the Seagulls will need to get back to winning ways soon if they aim to replicate, and even better, their incredible season last time around.

Roberto De Zerbi has deservedly been praised for his work at the club, and has been touted as a potential Manchester United or Manchester City manager. However, his current club has shown signs of weaknesses this season.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are 20th in the league, having lost nine of their first 11 league games. They are two points behind 17th-placed Luton Town, and given their poor start to their league campaign, the Blades have been touted as potential relegation candidates.

However, the win against Wolves could be what is needed to kickstart their campaign.

Brighton & Hove Albion should be able to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Sheffield United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Brighton & Hove Albion to keep a clean sheet- yes