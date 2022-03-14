Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 16 March 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak as they host Tottenham Hotspur at the AMEX on Wednesday.

After looking for much of the season like they're the one of the best Premier League teams outside the top six, Brighton & Hove Albion's form has nosedived in recent weeks. They've now conceded five defeats on the trot and are sitting 13th in the Premier League table.

They have found themselves trailing at half-time in all of their last four league matches and all of a sudden, Graham Potter's side looks vulnerable and weak. They most recently fell to a 2-0 loss to Liverpool at home this past weekend.

The Seagulls have fared poorly at home this season and haven't scored a single goal in their last three Premier League matches at the AMEX. It'll be hard for Brighton to be optimistic about Spurs' visit when they have conceded at least two goals in each of their last five league games.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur fell 3-2 to Manchester United at Old Trafford and allowed the Red Devils to complete a league double over them. Spurs managed to equalize twice but Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick proved to be just about enough for Ralf Rangnick's men to take all three points on Saturday.

Antonio Conte's men have been extremely inconsistent in recent weeks and have usually followed up a loss with a win. They have fared well against teams that have huge attacking concerns and should therefore fancy their chances against Brighton on Wednesday night.

Spurs are presently eighth in the Premier League table with 45 points from 27 matches. They are quickly losing ground in the race for a top four berth. As such, a win against Brighton will be crucial for them.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have lost their last two visits to the AMEX. They had lost just two of their first seven away games against Brighton.

Tottenham Hotspur have won five of their eight Premier League games against the Seagulls.

Among teams that have played more than two seasons in the Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion have the lowest home win percentage (29%).

Tottenham Hotspur have scored at least two goals in each of their last three Premier League matches.

Brighton & Hove Albion are currently on a five-game losing streak in the league.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have been good at responding well to losses under Antonio Conte. Brighton have hit a lean patch and it doesn't look like they'll be able to turn things around against Spurs given their poor record at home.

We expect Spurs to earn a crucial win in the race for a top four spot.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Bold tip: Harry Kane to score - Yes

