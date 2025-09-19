Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

Tottenham Hotspur will look to pick up a third successive win across all competitions as they travel to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX on Saturday. Brighton were able to get the better of Spurs in both league meetings last term but they have their work cut out on Saturday after a poor start to the season.

The Seagulls seemed to have made a loud and clear statement heading into the international break a few weeks ago, beating Manchester City 2-1 at the AMEX. However, they failed to kick on in that fashion after regrouping post the international break as they suffered a loss by Bournemouth last weekend.

Alex Scott’s 18th-minute strike gave Bournemouth a slender lead at half-time, before Kaoru Mitoma equalised early in the second half.

However, Jean Paul van Hecke's awful challenge on Evanilson led to the Cherries being awarded a penalty and Antoine Semenyo never looking like missing from the spot and he didn't.

The Seagulls are a formidable unit at home and are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches at the AMEX. But Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur will believe that they can get the better of the Seagulls given the form Spurs are in.

They suffered their first loss under Frank right before the international break, falling 1-0 to Bournemouth but have since picked up back-to-back victories across all competitions. They got the better of 10-man West Ham United last weekend before getting their Champions League campaign off to a winning start against Villarreal in midweek.

Spurs' defensive solidity against Villarreal has earned them much praise as they stopped the Yellow Submarine from registering a single shot on target.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton did a Premier League double over Spurs last season. It is the only time that the Seagulls have won successive games against the Lilywhites.

Spurs have lost their last two visits to Brighton but have never lost three away games in a row against them.

Brighton have lost only one of their last 10 home Premier League matches, winning six and drawing three.

Tottenham have picked up wins in both their away league matches so far this term by a combined scoreline of 5-0.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Unlike former manager Ange Postecoglou, Thomas Frank has prioritized defensive solidity and it has paid dividends so far for Spurs. They look way more formidable a side than the one that lost both league meetings with the Seagulls last term.

Spurs should be able to get a win here but it will be a tight contest as the Seagulls are quite strong at home and won't go down without a fight.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

