Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th December 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion are without a win in their last three Premier League matches as they prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur at the AMEX on Thursday.

A late equalizer from Danny Welbeck helped Brighton avoid a dispiriting result against familiar foes Crystal Palace last weekend. Jordan Ayew fired Palace into the lead in first-half stoppage time and it looked like Roberto De Zerbi's men were in for another long evening.

The Seagulls struggled to offer much of note against the Eagles but eventually clawed their way back into the game through Welbeck's strike. The point earned at Selhurst Park leaves them ninth in the Premier League table and their European aspirations are starting to flicker.

A leaky defence, that is yet to keep a clean sheet this term, and a blunt attack that is hardly loaded with goals continue to cause worry lines to run over De Zerbi's face.

Meanwhile, Spurs are back to winning ways and picked up a third successive win in the league over Everton this past Saturday. Richarlison and Son Heung-min got on the scoresheet as Ange Postecoglou's men raced to a 2-0 lead as early as the 18th minute of the game.

Brennan Johnson wasted a sitter while Everton also failed to convert their chances in the first half. Despite Spurs' early dominance, the Goodies kept plugging away and Andre Gomes' 82nd-minute goal gave them hope although the night ended in frustration for Sean Dyche's men.

Spurs sit fourth in the Premier League table with 36 points and could potentially leapfrog Aston Villa with a win against Brighton on Thursday.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton have lost their last two Premier League home games against Tottenham Hotspur without scoring.

Tottenham Hotspur have never won three consecutive league matches against Brighton before.

Tottenham have scored at least one goal in six of their last eight matches with Brighton across all competitions.

Brighton have not picked up a win in their final league game in the last three calendar years.

Since losing 3-1 to West Ham in August, Brighton have gone unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home games.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Brighton's defensive fragilities could be their undoing against an in-form Tottenham attack. The Seagulls will look to take the game to their opponents on Thursday but it's hard to see anything but a Spurs win.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes