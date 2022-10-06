Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th October 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion will look to maintain their strong start to the season as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the AMEX on Saturday.

Roberto De Zerbi's first game in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion came last weekend against Liverpool and it encapsulated the madness of the Premier League. The Seagulls went 2-0 ahead as early as the 17th minute of the game as they looked set to blow the Merseysiders away.

However, Liverpool responded strongly courtesy of a Roberto Firmino brace. Adam Webster's own goal made it 3-2 in Jurgen Klopp's side's favor but Leandro Trossard completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute to earn a valuable point for his side.

The draw leaves Brighton fourth in the Premier League table with 14 points from seven games. They are three points behind their Sunday opponents, who have also played a game more than them.

Tottenham Hotspur will be desperate to bounce back from their North London derby defeat. Spurs, who were reduced to 10-men in the 62nd minute, lost 3-1 to Arsenal. Although they've got off to a decent start to the season, they're not really at their best just yet.

Spurs played out a goalless stalemate against Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek. They've only managed to win one of their last four matches across all competitions. Antonio Conte will be desperate to get his top players firing on all cylinders and they will have their work cut out against the Seagulls on Sunday.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton & Hove Albion have won two of their last three league meetings with Tottenham Hotspur.

Brighton & Hove Albion are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 Premier League matches.

Having picked up a 2-0 win at the AMEX in March, Spurs will be looking to pick up consecutive away victories against Brighton for the fist time since a run of three wins between 1980 and 1982.

Tottenham Hotspur's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal last weekend was their first loss of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Only Everton (7) have conceded fewer goals than Brighton (8) so far this season in the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Despite Graham Potter's departure, the feel-good factor around Brighton & Hove Albion in the early stages of the 2022-23 season has remained in tact. They have been playing some exciting football while their Sunday opponents have been quite inconsistent.

The Seagulls are likely to pick up all three points on Saturday given Spurs' poor away record.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

