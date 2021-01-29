Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play host to Tottenham Hotspur at the American Express Community Stadium on Sunday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Scott Parker's Fulham yesterday at the American Express Community Stadium. The Seagulls continue to be a frustrating unit, with the likes of Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard unable to find the net against Fulham.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool yesterday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Goals from Brazilian attacker Roberto Firmino, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Senegal international Sadio Mane ensured victory for Liverpool. Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored the consolation goal for Tottenham Hotspur.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1. Goals from star striker Harry Kane and Welsh winger Gareth Bale sealed the deal for Tottenham Hotspur. Talented young right-back Tariq Lamptey scored the sole goal for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: D-W-L-D-L

Tottenham Hotspur form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-D-W-D

Advertisement

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Team

News

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter will be unable to call upon the services of Iran international Alireza Jahanbakhsh, forward Danny Welbeck, young right-back Tariq Lamptey and Romanian striker Florin Andone. There are doubts over the availability of Colombian attacker Jose Izquierdo and goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Injured: Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Danny Welbeck, Tariq Lamptey, Florin Andone

Doubtful: Jason Steele, Jose Izquierdo

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur will be without star striker Harry Kane, Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon and Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso, who are all nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Dele Alli.

Injured: Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon

Doubtful: Dele Alli

Suspended: None

Harry Kane is subbed out at halftime after receiving treatment on his ankle during the first half. pic.twitter.com/pKnvUaDJc7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 28, 2021

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-5-2): Robert Sanchez, Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Davy Propper, Solly March, Neal Maupay, Aaron Connolly

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Ben Davies, Lucas Moura, Gareth Bale, Son Heung-min

Advertisement

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion have one of the most talented managers in the league in Graham Potter, but the Seagulls are struggling results-wise. They are 17th in the league table, and the return of young Polish midfielder Jakub Moder and South African attacker Percy Tau from their loans could prove to be crucial.

Brighton are the only Premier League team not to win a home game this season.



No home comforts for Graham Potter’s men. pic.twitter.com/UZ5vUhlGOJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 27, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, have slowed down after a good start to their season. Jose Mourinho's men are 6th in the league table, and with an injury to key striker Harry Kane, the likes of Gareth Bale and Lucas Moura will have to step up.

Brighton & Hove Albion, arguably, should be higher up the table. The absence of Kane could prove to be key, and a draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Also Read: Romelu Lukaku chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi