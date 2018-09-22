Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur: Preview, Premier League 2018-19

Spurs' players in European action

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to get back to winning ways when they visit the Amex Stadium to clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tottenham have lost three games on the bounce for the first time since Pochettino's appointment as their manager. They are in dire need of a win, and already this early in the season find themselves 6 points adrift the top of the table.

Brighton haven’t endured great success recently, registering only one win in 5 previous matches.

Tottenham Hotspur are sixth on the league with 9 points, while Brighton & Hove Albion are fourteenth in the league with 5 points.

Team News

Spurs might find themselves without the services of star midfielder Dele Alli for their visit to Brighton, but there are good signs for the fans as reports suggests he is back in training.

Hugo Lloris is recovering from his injury and stress after the goalkeeper was charged with drunk driving.

Brighton have one of their most influential players in Pascal Gross injured, and alongside him winger Jose Izquierdo hasn’t featured yet this season due to knee injury.

Head to head

These two teams have faced off only 13 times competitively throughout their history with Tottenham winning 9 of those games and Brighton winning only 2.

The previous meeting between the sides was back in April last season, with the teams sharing a point after a 1-1 draw at the Amex.

Key players

Lucas Moura

The forward has been reborn this season, featuring in all five games for The Lily Whites and scoring three goals in the process. The Brazilian might just have to fight for his spot now after Son Heung Min’s return from the Asian Games.

Lucas Moura Wins the EA Sports Player of the Month Award

Glenn Murray

The Englishman has looked impressive scoring crucial goals for The Seagulls this season. He has scored 4 out of 7 goals for Brighton in the league.

Glenn Murray has scored 4 goals in 5 games

Conclusion

Tottenham are in must win position and Pochettino has even stated that the upcoming couple of games might decide his future at the club.

Brighton on the other hand will want to register their second win of the season and embark on the journey to safety in the Premier League.

Prediction

Brighton 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur