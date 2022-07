Brighton & Hove Albion vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play Union Saint-Gilloise at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre on Saturday for a friendly fixture.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over David Moyes' West Ham United in their most recent official fixture. Second-half goals from Dutch right-back Joel Veltman, German midfielder Pascal Gross and former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck secured the win for Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion. Attacker Michail Antonio scored the consolation goal for West Ham United.

Union Saint-Gilloise, on the other hand, were awarded a 5-0 win over Beerschot after crowd trouble resulted in the game being abandoned.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton & Hove Albion and Union Saint-Gilloise have not faced each other officially before.

Belgian winger Leandro Trossard and French forward Neal Maupay both registered eight league goals for Brighton & Hove Albion last season.

German midfielder Pascal Gross has been pivotal for Brighton & Hove Albion; last season saw the 31-year old register four assists in the league.

For Union Saint-Gilloise, the clear star of last season was German attacker Deniz Undav, who scored 26 league goals and provided 12 assists.

Belgium international Dante Vanzeir has been crucial to Union Saint-Gilloise; the 24-year old registered 10 league assists last time around.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion sold star midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of ยฃ26 million. However, the Seagulls have made their name as savvy operators in the transfer market, and there will be confidence that they will be able to replace Bissouma.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion have already signed Deniz Undav from Union Saint-Gilloise, while it will be interesting to see how players like Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma and Senegalese attacker Abdallah Sima are integrated into the first-team.

With Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella persistently linked with a move to Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion have a tough transfer window ahead of them.

Union Saint-Gilloise, on the other hand, finished 2nd in the Belgian First Division A last season, behind Club Brugge. Attackers Denis Undav and Dante Vanzeir were crucial to their performances last season.

Brighton & Hove Albion to triumph over Union Saint-Gilloise.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Union Saint-Gilloise

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: goals over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Brighton & Hove Albion to keep a clean sheet- Yes

