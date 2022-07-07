Create
Notifications

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Brighton &amp; Hove Albion play Union Saint-Gilloise on Saturday
Brighton & Hove Albion play Union Saint-Gilloise on Saturday
Abhinav Anand
Abhinav Anand
ANALYST
Modified Jul 07, 2022 04:42 PM IST

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play Union Saint-Gilloise at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre on Saturday for a friendly fixture.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over David Moyes' West Ham United in their most recent official fixture. Second-half goals from Dutch right-back Joel Veltman, German midfielder Pascal Gross and former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck secured the win for Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion. Attacker Michail Antonio scored the consolation goal for West Ham United.

Union Saint-Gilloise, on the other hand, were awarded a 5-0 win over Beerschot after crowd trouble resulted in the game being abandoned.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Brighton & Hove Albion and Union Saint-Gilloise have not faced each other officially before.
  • Belgian winger Leandro Trossard and French forward Neal Maupay both registered eight league goals for Brighton & Hove Albion last season.
  • German midfielder Pascal Gross has been pivotal for Brighton & Hove Albion; last season saw the 31-year old register four assists in the league.
  • For Union Saint-Gilloise, the clear star of last season was German attacker Deniz Undav, who scored 26 league goals and provided 12 assists.
  • Belgium international Dante Vanzeir has been crucial to Union Saint-Gilloise; the 24-year old registered 10 league assists last time around.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion sold star midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £26 million. However, the Seagulls have made their name as savvy operators in the transfer market, and there will be confidence that they will be able to replace Bissouma.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion have already signed Deniz Undav from Union Saint-Gilloise, while it will be interesting to see how players like Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma and Senegalese attacker Abdallah Sima are integrated into the first-team.

He's arrived! 🏟️👋 @Kaoru_Mitoma 🇯🇵 https://t.co/CahMXrTVUK

With Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella persistently linked with a move to Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion have a tough transfer window ahead of them.

💙 @Cucurella3 x @JulioEnciso33 💙 https://t.co/3jP8bCPJtE
Also Read Article Continues below

Union Saint-Gilloise, on the other hand, finished 2nd in the Belgian First Division A last season, behind Club Brugge. Attackers Denis Undav and Dante Vanzeir were crucial to their performances last season.

Brighton & Hove Albion to triumph over Union Saint-Gilloise.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Union Saint-Gilloise

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: goals over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Brighton & Hove Albion to keep a clean sheet- Yes

Edited by Abhinav Anand

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...