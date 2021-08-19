Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play Watford at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Sean Dyche's Burnley in their most recent Premier League game. Second-half goals from French forward Neal Maupay and Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister ensured victory for Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion. Centre-back James Tarkowski scored the consolation goal for Burnley.

Watford, on the other hand, beat Dean Smith's Aston Villa 3-2 in the Premier League. Goals from Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis, Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr and Colombian striker Cucho Hernandez sealed the deal for Xisco Munoz's Watford. Second-half goals from Scottish midfielder John McGinn and striker Danny Ings proved to be a mere consolation for Aston Villa.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford Head-to-Head

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Brighton & Hove Albion have won four games, lost five and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2020 in the Premier League, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure for Watford was cancelled out by a second-half own goal from defender Adrian Mariappa for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: W

Watford form guide in the English Premier League: W

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion will be missing a few players. Manager Graham Potter will be unable to call upon the services of right-back Tariq Lamptey, Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen, England international Danny Welbeck and versatile defenders Dan Burn and Joel Veltman. There are doubts over the availability of Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly.

Injured: Kjell Scherpen, Danny Welbeck, Tariq Lamptey, Dan Burn, Joel Veltman

Doubtful: Aaron Connolly

Suspended: None

Watford

Meanwhile, Watford will be without young Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, while there are doubts over the availability of experienced Slovakian midfielder Juraj Kucka, Norwegian forward Joshua King, Spanish right-back Kiko Femenia and midfielders Will Hughes, Domingos Quina and Nathaniel Chalobah.

Injured: Joao Pedro

Doubtful: Joshua King, Domingos Quina, Nathaniel Chalobah, Will Hughes, Juraj Kucka, Kiko Femenia

Suspended: None

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford Predicted XI

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Robert Sanchez, Adam Webster, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Steven Alzate, Solly March, Enock Mwepu, Alexis Mac Allister, Neal Maupay

Watford Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Daniel Bachmann, Craig Cathcart, William Troost-Ekong, Christian Kabasele, Adam Masina, Peter Etebo, Ismaila Sarr, Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley, Ken Sema, Emmanuel Dennis

A 𝙨𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 in the step ahead of Matchday 2!



Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion played some good football last season but failed to convert their chances. They will hope that forward Neal Maupay is in better finishing form this season, while much is expected from Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu.

Watford, on the other hand, did well to get promoted. They have signed the likes of Emmanuel Dennis, Imran Louza and Peter Etebo this season, but it remains to be seen whether they can perform in the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion deserved more last season, and have started the 2021/22 campaign well. The Seagulls have what it takes to win here.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Watford

