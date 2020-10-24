Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to host West Bromwich Albion at the American Express Community Stadium on Monday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a peculiar performance against Crystal Palace. A penalty from talismanic winger Wilfried Zaha in the first-half for Crystal Palace was their only shot in the entire game. Brighton & Hove Albion, despite impressing, only equalized in the dying embers of the game through a goal from Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister.

To add insult to injury, captain and key centre-back Lewis Dunk was sent off late in the second half for Brighton & Hove Albion.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Sean Dyche's Burnley at the Hawthorns. Despite enjoying the lion's share of possession as well as more shots on target, Slaven Bilic's side failed to find a way past the Burnley defence.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

In four previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Brighton & Hove Albion have won two games, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the FA Cup fourth round replay. Brighton & Hove Albion beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1, courtesy of a brace from veteran striker Glenn Murray, now at Watford, and a goal from Romania international Florin Andone.

Centre-back Kyle Bartley scored the consolation goal for West Bromwich Albion.

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L-L-D

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-D-L-D

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter will be unable to call upon the services of striker Florin Andone, who is out with a long-term injury. Iranian midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Colombia international Jose Izquierdo and goalkeeper Christian Walton are all doubts for this game.

Centre-back and England international Lewis Dunk is suspended.

Injured: Florin Andone

Doubtful: Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Christian Walton, Jose Izquierdo

Suspended: Lewis Dunk

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion will be without Welsh winger Hal Robson-Kanu, who is out injured.

Injured: Hal Robson-Kanu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Mathew Ryan, Adam Webster, Ben White, Dan Burn, Tariq Lamptey, Steven Alzate, Yves Bissouma, Solly March, Leandro Trossard, Aaron Connolly, Neal Maupay

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Branislav Ivanovic, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Jake Livermore, Conor Gallagher, Filip Krovinovic, Matheus Pereira, Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana

𝟫𝟫 𝗔𝗹𝗯𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀

𝟫𝟫 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀

𝟤𝟧 𝗖𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗲𝘁𝘀@samjohnstone50's next appearance will be his 100th for us 💯 pic.twitter.com/sajkqO4nKu — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) October 22, 2020

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion have arguably been unlucky so far this season. Despite putting in impressive performances, the results have not gone their way, but there is a sense of progress under the management of Graham Potter. With a young squad playing attractive football, Brighton & Hove Albion will hopefully start getting the results their performances deserve.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, have made little noise since their promotion. Slaven Bilic's side are yet to win a game in the league, but an impressive draw against Chelsea will have done their confidence wonders.

Brighton & Hove Albion have been good to watch so far, despite their lowly league position. Potter's men should start getting the rub of the green and that could very well start against West Bromwich Albion, with Brighton expected to win this match at home.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

