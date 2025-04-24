Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Brighton & Hove Albion entertain West Ham United at Falmer Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. The Hammers have nine wins in 33 games and are 17th in the standings with 36 points, while Brighton have won 12 games and are 10th with 48 points, the same as ninth-placed Fulham.

Brighton are winless in six games across competitions. After a 2-2 draw with Leicester City earlier this month, they lost 4-2 at Brentford last week. Danny Welbeck equalised in first half added time before Kaoru Mitoma scored the second goal in the 81st minute. In-form striker João Pedro was sent off in the 61st minute.

West Ham, meanwhile, are winless in six league games, losing three. They drew 1-1 at home to Southampton last week. Jarrod Bowen broke the deadlock in the 47th minute before Lesley Ugochukwu pulled the Saints level in stoppage time.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 62 times across competitions, with Brighton leading 21-19.

Brighton are winless in three meetings against West Ham, losing one. The reverse fixture in December ended in 1-1.

Brighton have lost one of their last five Premier League home games, scoring at least twice in four games.

West Ham have won one of their eight away games in 2025, scoring in 10 of their last 11 games across competitions.

Brighton have scored and conceded 53 times in 33 league games.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Prediction

Brighton have lost three of their last four league games in April, losing three. They have scored at least twice in seven of their last nine league games. They have won eight of their last 13 home meetings against West Ham, losing two.

Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Jason Steele, Igor, James Milner, Adam Webster, Georginio Rutter and Ferdi Kadioglu continue to be sidelined for the Seagulls. Jan Paul van Hecke was stretchered off last week and will be rested, while Joao Pedro will serve a suspension.

West Ham, meanwhile, have endured a six-game winless run and have won one of their last 15 meetings against Brighton, with that triumph registered away from home last season.

Michail Antonio and Crysencio Summerville are nursing injuries, while on-loan striker Evan Ferguson is ineligible to face his parent club. Aaron Wan-Bssaka and Edson Alvarez face late fitness tests.

Considering the current form of both teams and Brighton's recent home record in the fixture, the Seagulls should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 West Ham United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

