Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2023

League leaders Brighton & Hove Albion will entertain West Ham United at the Falmer Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts have got their league campaign off to a solid start with back-to-back wins, having scored four goals apiece in the two games thus far. After a 4-1 home win over Luton Town in their campaign opener, they repeated the scoreline in their away games at Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

Solly March continued his fine form after his goal in the campaign opener, bagging a four-minute brace against Wolves last week.

The visitors, seventh in the standings, are one of the seven teams that have enjoyed an unbeaten run after two games in the league and recorded a 3-1 home win over local rivals Chelsea last week. It was a much-improved display from them after a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in their campaign opener.

Nayef Aguerd, Lucas Paquetá, and Michail Antonio were on the scoresheet against Chelsea but the win was marred by a late sending-off for Aguerd, who picked up his second yellow card of the match in the 67th minute.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 60th time on Saturday. The hosts have a slight upper hand in the head-to-head record with 21 wins while the visitors are not far behind with 18 wins. As many as 20 meetings have ended in draws.

The hosts took the lead over the visitors in the head-to-head record very recently as they are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings against the Hammers, recording six wins.

The hosts secured a league double over the visitors in the Premier League last season with a 6-0 win on aggregate, including a 4-0 win at home in March.

In the Premier League, the visitors have scored more than one goal just twice in 12 meetings against the hosts, who have achieved the feat eight times against the visitors in that period.

If the hosts score four goals against West Ham, they will become the first team in the 21st-century team to score four or more goals in their first three Premier League matches of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Prediction

The Seagulls have got their season off to a flying start and find themselves at the top of the league standings after two games. Roberto De Zerbi has done wonders with his management skills and the team's performance is virtually unaffected despite the departure of its two best players from the last season - Moisés Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.

A knee injury will keep Julio Enciso sidelined for this match but, considering the form of March and Kaoru Mitoma, they are expected to have a good attacking display.

The Hammers will be without the services of Nayef Aguerd on account of a suspension, so that will be a huge blow to them. Angelo Ogbonna is expected to fill in for the Moroccan defender. James Ward-Prowse bagged two assists against Chelsea and will be a key player for David Moyes' men.

Considering Brighton's current form and 12-game unbeaten run against the visitors, they are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 West Ham United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Kaoru Mitoma to score or assist any time - Yes