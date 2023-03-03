Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4th 2023 

Brighton & Hove Albion will host West Ham United at the AMEX on Saturday in another round of the Premier League campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and are now pushing for their first-ever taste of European football. They were beaten 1-0 by Fulham in their last league game and will feel gutted to have come away with nothing after creating multiple chances to get on the scoresheet. They were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Brighton sit eighth in the league table with 35 points from 22 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways in the league when they play this weekend.

West Ham, meanwhile, have struggled to come alive this season and now find themselves just outside the drop zone. They returned to winning ways in the league last weekend with a 4-0 trouncing of Nottingham Forest before losing 3-1 to high-flying Manchester United in the last 16 of the FA Cup on Thursday.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 meetings between Brighton and West Ham. The hosts have won 20 of those games while the visitors have won 18 times. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2017.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture.

Four of Brighton's seven league defeats this season have come on home turf.

The Hammers have picked up just six points on the road in the league this season, the joint-fewest in the competition so far.

West Ham have scored seven away league goals this season. Only Nottingham Forest (3) have scored fewer.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Prediction

Brighton's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have won three of their last four home games and will fancy their chances ahead of Saturday's game.

West Ham have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. They have struggled for results on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 West Ham United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last four matches)

