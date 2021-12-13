Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th December 2021

Brighton & Hove Albion invite Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Falmer Stadium on Wednesday in their midweek Premier League fixture.

The hosts are winless in their last four outings, though three of them have ended in stalemates. Neal Maupay rescued a point for the Seagulls with a dramatic late equalizer against Southampton on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have also struggled in their recent outings. They are winless in their last four league games and have faced back-to-back defeats. An unfortunate red card to Raul Jimenez and a controversial penalty call condemned them to a 1-0 loss at Manchester City on Saturday.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two clubs have crossed paths 36 times across all competitions. The hosts have the better record in the fixture and lead 15-7 in wins. The spoils have been shared 14 times between the two sides.

Brighton & Hove Albion are winless in their last five Premier League outings against Wolves, playing four draws and losing once.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have failed to score in their last four Premier League games and in their last three away games in the competition.

The hosts have drawn five of their last six Premier League games, no team has played more draws than Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League this season (8).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

The teams are two of the lowest-scoring sides in the English top-flight this season. Wolverhampton Wanderers will be without the services of striker Raul Jimenez, so the odds of them finding the back of the net in this game are slim.

The hosts have scored four goals in their last home games, so the game is not expected to be a high-scoring affair. Shane Duffy is suspended for this game. Luckily, the visiting side have not been effective in front of goal in their recent outings, so Graham Potter will be a relieved man.

All things considered, a goalless draw is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (There have been under 2.5 goals scored in eight of Brighton's last 10 league games. There have been under 2.5 goals scored in 12 of Wolves' last 13 away games)

Tip 3 - Yellow cards over/under 2.5 - over 2.5 yellow cards (Brighton have 36 bookings and one red card, while Wolverhampton Wanderers have 30 bookings and one red card)

Tip 4 - Wolves shots on target over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Wolves have recorded fewer than 2 shots on target in five of their last six Premier League games)

