Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th April 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest in the league. An own goal from German midfielder Pascal Gross and goals from Brazilian midfielder Danilo and forward Morgan Gibbs-White secured the win for Nottingham Forest. Argentine attacker Facundo Buonanotte scored the goal for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, beat Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace 2-0 in the league. An own goal from Danish center-back Joachim Andersen and a penalty from Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves sealed the deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brighton & Hove Albion have won six games, lost three and drawn eight.

Winger Solly March has 14 goal contributions in 30 league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma has 11 goal contributions in 18 league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion so far.

German midfielder Pascal Gross has 12 goal contributions in 30 league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves has six goals in 29 league starts for Wolverhampton Wanderers so far.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion have been one of the best sides in the league this season, and have now seemingly unearthed another gem in Facundo Buonanotte. It would not be surprising to see them play European football soon given their current trajectory, but it might be too soon for that this season.

The Seagulls are currently eighth in the league and have won two of their last five league games. Even if players like Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister are sold this summer, if there is one club that can replace them without much tthought,it is Brighton & Hove Albion.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are 13th in the league. They have won three of their last five league games, and the problem remains squad depth and attack. Wolves need to address those issues come the summer.

We expect Brighton & Hove Albion to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Brighton & Hove Albion to keep a clean sheet- yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes