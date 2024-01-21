Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2024

Brighton & Hove Albion will invite Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Falmer Stadium in a mid-table Premier League clash on Monday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions. After playing out a goalless draw against West Ham United in their first league match of the year, they registered a 4-2 win over Stoke City in the FA Cup in their previous outing.

Pervis Estupiñán scored in added time of the first half and Lewis Dunk put them in the lead in the 52nd minute. After Stoke had equalized in the 63rd minute, João Pedro bagged a nine-minute brace to ensure a win for the Seagulls.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions and will play for the first time in the Premier League this year. After playing out a 1-1 draw in their FA Cup third-round match against Brentford earlier this month, they recorded a 3-2 home win in the replay on Tuesday.

After the scoreline ended 2-2 during regulation time, Matheus Cunha stepped up in extra time and scored the match-winner from the penalty spot in the 105th minute.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 41 times across all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 19 wins. The visitors have eight wins to their name and 14 games have ended in draws.

Brighton & Hove Albion are on a four-game winning run against the visitors and recorded a 4-1 away win in the reverse fixture in August.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost four of their last five away games in the Premier League. In their last away game, they registered a 4-1 win over Brentford last month, scoring four goals for the first time in an away game in the Premier League since 2012.

Brighton are in eighth place in the league table with 31 points, three places, and three points above the Wolves in the standings.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last nine home games across all competitions, recording five wins. In the Premier League, they have drawn four of their last six home games. They have won their last four meetings against the visitors, outscoring their northern rivals 16-3 in that period.

Roberto De Zerbi has a lengthy injury list for the match but as they have reached the halfway mark in the league, Lewis Dunk will be available, despite five yellow cards to his name.

Simon Adingra and Kaoru Mitoma are on international duty, so Facundo Buonanotte should start here. As they are playing for the first time in two weeks, they should be well-rested for the match.

The Wolves are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, recording four wins. They have lost four of their last five away games in the league, conceding 11 goals while finding the back of the net eight times.

While Brighton have dominated proceedings in their recent meetings against the visitors, they have a lengthy absentee list, which might impact their performance. Also, Wolves have endured a good run of form recently. With that in mind, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: João Pedro to score or assist any time - Yes