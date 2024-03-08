Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Manchester United Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

Brighton and Hove Albion Women will welcome Manchester United Women to the Broadfield Stadium for a Women's FA Cup quarterfinal tie on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 10-goal thriller away to Bristol City in the Women's Super League. Elisabeth Terland scored a brace while Pauline Bremer, Tatiana Pinto, Madison Haley, Victoria Losada and Katie Robinson all scored a goal each to guide the Seagulls to a 7-3 victory.

Manchester United, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw away to West Ham. They went ahead through Rachel Williams' fourth-minute strike but Viviane Asseyi drew the game level with five minutes left in regulation time.

The Red Devils will turn their focus back to the cup and booked their spot at this stage with a 3-1 away win over Southampton in the last round. Brighton qualified with a 4-1 away win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Manchester United Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 14th meeting between the two sides. Manchester United have 10 wins to their name, two games ended in draws while Brighton were victorious just once.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2024 when Man United claimed a 2-0 home win in league action.

Six of Manchester United's last seven games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Brighton's last six competitive games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Ten of Manchester United's last 12 games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Manchester United Women Prediction

Brighton and Hove Albion Women will be aiming to upset the bookmakers' odds by claiming a victory here. Their poor record in this fixture highlights the difference in quality between the two sides but the magic of cup competitions means that shock results are a recurring theme.

Manchester United are still in search of their first title and this could represent their best shot at glory this season.

The Mancunians have been utterly dominant in this fixture and we are backing Marc Skinnier's side to scale through to the next round with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1-3 Manchester United Women

Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Manchester United Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Manchester United Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Manchester United Women to score over 1.5 goals