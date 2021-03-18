Brighton interested in Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza - Reports

According to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, via Sports Witness, Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion are lining up a potential summer swoop for Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza.

The Barcelona academy graduate was promoted to the senior team by Ronald Koeman, who was looking to add depth to his defensive rank.

Mingueza quickly rose through the ranks to the Barcelona first team and has made 28 appearances across all competitions this season.

📝 (MINGUEZA): Barcelona want to execute the option to extend Òscar Mingueza's contract for 2 more years.



• He has become an important player for Ronald Koeman, playing 29 matches this season.



• Real Betis, Sampdoria and Brighton remain interested.



Via (🟢): @gbsans [md] pic.twitter.com/cvvSrIMJ8Q — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) March 17, 2021

However, the 21-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, and while Barcelona have a two-year extension option, they have until May 31 to trigger the contract extension.

Reports from Spain claim Barcelona’s new management are interested in exercising the extension option and Mingueza is also keen on continuing his career at the Camp Nou. The decision now lies in the hands of head coach Ronald Koeman, who will choose.

However, with no concrete contract talks ongoing, clubs across Europe are now looking at the possibility of snapping up Mingueza at the end of the season.

Reports claim Brighton are one of the many clubs looking to secure the services of the Barcelona man either on loan or permanently.

Real Betis and Sampdoria have also been monitoring Mingueza’s situation at the Camp Nou as they look to bolster their squad at the end of the season.

Oscar Mingueza enjoying a stellar season with Barcelona

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

Following his promotion from the Barcelona academy, Oscar Mingueza was handed his debut by Ronald Koeman in the Champions League against Dynamo Kyiv.

He made an immediate impact, making an assist while also helping Barcelona grab a clean sheet as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over the Ukrainian-based outfit.

Mingueza has been a key man for Barcelona since making his debut, starting 22 matches and making 28 appearances so far across all competitions this season.

Óscar Mingueza gave Barcelona peace of mind with his suberb header against Huesca last night. It was his first goal for the first team and it was an important goal in order to get a margin of two goals again after a surreal penalty gave Huesca hope earlier. [md] pic.twitter.com/7cJy9AxKrq — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 16, 2021

Predominantly a center back, his versatility has more often than not seen him feature on the left side of Koeman’s preffered three-man defense.

Mingueza grabbed his first senior goal for Barcelona in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over relegation-threatened Huesca.