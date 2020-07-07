Brighton v Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool and Brighton prepare to lock horns in a Premier League encounter at the Amex Stadium.

The Reds have plenty of Premier League record in sight between now and the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are the earliest Premier League champions in history

Liverpool will look to take another step towards the Premier League points record as they travel to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion. The Reds sealed their first league title in over 30 years with seven games to spare but have a handful of records in sight between now and the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp's side returned to winning ways in with a 2-0 victory against Aston Villa at Anfield, as late goals from Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones were enough for them to secure all three points.

Brighton are coming on the back of a 1-0 victory against Norwich City, a result that seemingly cemented their Premier League status and put the Canaries on the brink of relegation.

The Seagulls have been impressive since the restart but face a stern test at the Amex Stadium as they prepare to host the newly crowned champions.

With games coming thick and fast between now and the end of the season, both sides could make a handful of changes to keep players fit and firing.

Brighton v Liverpool Head-to-Head

Brighton's last victory against Liverpool dates as far back as 1984 when they recorded a 2-0 victory in the FA Cup. Since then, the Seagulls have drawn one and lost nine of their last ten games against the Reds.

The reverse fixture produced it's fair share of drama, as Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was sent off late in the second half. Adrian conceded from the resulting free-kick a minute after coming on, but the Merseyside giants held on for a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Anfield.

Brighton form guide: L-D-W-D-L-W

Liverpool form guide: W-L-D-W-L-W

Brighton v Liverpool Team News

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Brighton

Graham Potter is set to be without Steven Alzate and long-term absentee Jose Izquierdo. Alzate has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Seagulls but hasn't featured since the restart, as he continues to return to full fitness.

Leandro Trossard scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season against Norwich and should keep his place in the team, while Alexis MacAllister could be restored to the starting XI after missing out in the weekend.

Injuries: Jose Izquierdo

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Roberto Firmino came off the bench for Liverpool against Crystal Palace

Liverpool

Aside from Joel Matip, Jurgen Klopp has a fully fit squad at his disposal. The German, however, could make a handful of changes to his team to keep his players fresh.

Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, and Gini Wijnaldum came on as second-half substitutes against Crystal Palace and galvanized the rest of the team, as the Reds secured a 2-0 victory at Anfield.

The trio could be restored to the starting XI for the trip to the Amex Stadium, while James Milner could also be in contention to start.

Xherdan Shaqiri has also returned to full team training and the Swiss international could feature at some point in the game, which is likely to be the case with January signing Takumi Minamino.

Injuries: Joel Matip

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Brighton v Liverpool Predicted XI

Brighton Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Mat Ryan; Tariq Lamptey, Ben Dunk, Adam Webster, Dan Burn; Davy Propper, Yves Bissouma; Alexis MacAllister, Leandro Trossard; Aaron Connolly, Neal Maupay

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Brighton v Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool had to be patient to open the scoring against Aston Villa and that might well be the case once again. Brighton have impressed since the restart and are coming on the back of a crucial 1-0 victory against bottom club Norwich City.

However, the newly crowned champions should have enough in their locker to secure yet another victory, as they edge closer to Manchester City's 100 point haul.

Prediction: Brighton 0-2 Liverpool