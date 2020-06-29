Brighton v Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United travel to the Amex Stadium to lock horns with Brighton in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have been in good form in recent weeks and will look to secure a top-four spot in the Premier League.

Anthony Martial scored his first Premier League last week

Manchester United travel to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in a crucial Premier League encounter. The Red Devils have been in good form since the restart and are coming on the back of a last-gasp victory against Norwich City in the FA Cup.

As far as the Premier League is concerned, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side recorded a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Sheffield United in their previous league encounter.

Anthony Martial's first senior league hat-trick grabbed the headlines at Old Trafford, as the record English champions moved within five points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Much like the visitors, Brighton are also unbeaten since the restart and secured a hard-earned point against Leicester City in their previous league encounter.

The showdown between the two sides at the Amex Stadium promises to be an exciting contest, as two teams in opposite ends of the table prepare to go head to head.

Brighton v Manchester United Head to Head

Manchester United secured a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture, as Andreas Pereira, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford got their names on the scoresheet for the Red Devils.

Advertisement

The Seagulls have won two of the last five Premier League encounters against Manchester United since achieving promotion in 2017, including the Red Devils' last two visits to the Amex Stadium.

Brighton form guide: D-D-L-D-W-D

Manchester United form guide: W-W-W-D-W-W

Brighton v Manchester United Team News

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are set to start together once again

Manchester United do not have any fresh injury concerns. Solskjaer has a fully fit squad at his disposal and should name a strong lineup after resting a handful of key players for the FA Cup fixture.

David de Gea should return between the sticks for the Red Devils, while the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba should also earn recalls to the side.

Nemanja Matic could start in the heart of the midfield, allowing Pogba and Fernandes to combine and weave their magic from advances positions. Daniel James is also expected to be restored to the starting XI, as he looks set to take Mason Greenwood's spot in the front three.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Doubtful: None

Brighton v Manchester United Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes; Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Brighton Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Mat Ryan; Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn; Yves Bissouma, Dale Stephens; Davy Propper, Aaron Mooy; Aaron Connolly, Neal Maupay

Brighton v Manchester United Prediction

Both teams have been in good form since the restart and are unbeaten in their last three Premier League encounters.

Brighton recorded their first Premier League victory since the turn of the year against Arsenal a week ago, as Neal Maupay scored a last-gasp winner to give Graham Potter a much-needed victory.

Manchester United, on the other hand, overcame their 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur with a 3-0 demolition of Sheffield United.

The Seagulls have been in good form, but Solskjaer's side should still leave the Amex Stadium with three points.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Manchester United