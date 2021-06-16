Brighton reject huge £40 million bid from Arsenal for star defender - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion have rejected a £40 million bid from Arsenal for England international Ben White, according to English outlet Sky Sports.

Arsenal and Brighton are in talks over a potential transfer of Ben White this summer. The Mirror have suggested both teams had positive talks the past few days.

However, Arsenal have had their opening bid rejected by Brighton. The Seagulls have put a £50 million price tag on their star defender with Arsenal £10 million short. The Gunners are now in a difficult situation on whether to spend a hefty amount on one player in a transfer window where they are looking for a massive squad overhaul.

Ben White had an impressive season for Brighton. The 23-year-old played 36 out of 38 Premier League games, with Brighton having the joint-best defensive record in the bottom half of the Premier League. White was brought into England's Euro 2020 squad by manager Gareth Southgate following Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury.

Arsenal looking to rebuild their defense ahead of a make-or-break season

Arsenal have had a dismal season after Mikel Arteta's men finished eighth in the Premier League, missing out on European football for the first time since the 1994-95 season. Next season is a make-or-break for manager Mikel Arteta with the 39-year-old looking to rebuild his defense to remain competitive.

David Luiz is set to leave Arsenal after his contract at the club expires this summer, while the future of William Saliba is still in doubt. In the midst of a defensive rebuild, Arsenal only have the likes of Gabriel, Rob Holding and Calum Chambers, with Premier League experience.

Despite having the experience, Arsenal's defense has always been prone to injuries which is another reason why Mikel Arteta needs another centre-back this summer.

Apart from a centre-back, Arsenal are also in the market for a new right-back as a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin. Ben White is also capable of playing as a makeshift right-back. With his wide-ranging passing, White can also play as a defensive midfielder, which is exactly why Gareth Southgate opted for White to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

