Brighton vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2021

Brighton will welcome Arsenal to the Amex Stadium on Saturday for a matchday seven fixture in the Premier League.

The home side will be looking to build on their four-game unbeaten run that has seen them defy expectations to currently sit in sixth place in the table.

The Sea Gulls will be buoyed by their last-gasp equalizer against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday. Neil Murphy scored an equalizer in the fifth minute of injury time to cancel out Wilfred Zaha's first-half goal. The draw halted Brighton's three-game winning run but ensured the points were shared in the capital.

Arsenal were even more impressive in their 3-1 demolition of city rivals Tottenham in the north London derby last Sunday. A first-half blitz saw the Gunners race into a three-goal lead at halftime before Heung-Min Son scored a consolation for Spurs in the 79th minute.

Mikel Arteta's side have played some of their best football in recent memory in front of their fans and were miles ahead of Tottenham. Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe were unplayable at the Emirates.

Arsenal were deserved victors in the derby and the victory helped reinstill confidence in a side that was threatening to fall off the pace.

The win made it five consecutive victories in all competitions for the Emirates outfit. They currently sit in 10th place in the table, which is a long way off the side that lost their opening three league games without scoring a goal.

Brighton and Hove Albion are in sixth place, with 13 points garnered from six matches.

Brighton vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 24th meeting between the two sides and Arsenal boast a better record with 14 wins to their name while four previous matches have ended in draws.

They clashed on the final day of last season, with Arsenal securing a 2-0 home win that followed their 1-0 away victory in the first leg.

Both sides have found the back of the net in five out of eight fixtures since Brighton got promoted to the Premier League for the first time in 2017.

Arsenal have scored three or more goals in successive matches for the first time since April.

At least one team has failed to score in five of Brighton's eight competitive games this season

Son's goal last Sunday halted a run of four successive clean sheets for Arsenal, their longest run of clean sheets in all competitions since January.

Brighton vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal seem to have clicked into gear in recent weeks after their atrocious start to the season but they will have their work cut out against a high-flying Brighton side.

The hosts are traditionally compact in defense but the Gunners have enough firepower in attack to create goalscoring opportunities. Considering the form of both sides, this is a close one to call but we are backing the capital side to keep their fine run going with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

Brighton vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1 Result: Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals: YES (Six of Brighton's last seven games have not seen more than two goals. This, coupled with Arsenal's improved defense, means that chances could come at a premium)

Tip 3: Brighton over 3.5 cards: YES (The Sea Gulls have been the most booked team in the Premier League this season)

Tip 4: Both teams to Score: NO (Arsenal's first eight matches of the season saw at least one side fail to find the back of the net).

Tip 5: Over 8.5 corners: YES (The compact nature of the game could mean that corner kicks could come at a premium).

