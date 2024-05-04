Brighton vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024

Brighton host Aston Villa at the Falmer Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League, aiming to return to winning ways after seven winless matches.

Having blown hot and cold for much of the season, the Seagulls have gone completely off the boil in the last couple of months. Since beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 on 10 March, Roberto De Zerbi's side appear to have run out of luck.

During this period, Brighton suffered heavy losses to Arsenal (3-0), Manchester City (4-0) and Bournemouth (3-0), while also dropping points against Liverpool, Brentford and Burnley.

Having once seemed like contenders for European football, the southern outfit have now dropped to 12th position in the league table with only 44 points from 34 matches.

Conversely, Aston Villa are on course for a historic UEFA Champions League qualification, sitting in fourth position following what has been an impressive campaign.

Since a crushing 4-1 loss to Man City, Villa have gone the next four matches unbeaten. Unai Emery's side beat Arsenal 2-0 away from home in this period and held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw on home turf.

Now, the Villans are just six points away from confirming their spot in the top four, unless fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur drop points again, in which case their job will be easier.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 previous clashes between the sides, with Aston Villa winning 18 times over Brighton and losing on just five occasions.

Aston Villa have won their last five clashes against Brighton and remain unbeaten in their last six.

Brighton's last win over Aston Villa came in November 2020, when the Seagulls pulled off a 2-1 victory away from home; that is also their only win in the fixture since 1980.

Brighton are currently winless in their last six league games.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last four games.

Aston Villa crushed Brighton 6-1 at home earlier in the Premier League season.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have a dominant record in the fixture, while also thrashing Brighton earlier this season with a thumping 6-1 victory.

Given that the Seagulls are struggling at the moment, the Villans appear to be in for another victory over the hosts.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa

Brighton vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Aston Villa to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes