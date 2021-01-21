Brighton vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news, and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Brighton welcome Blackpool to the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday for a fourth-round clash in the FA Cup.

The team from the south coast is once again battling relegation after an atrocious run in the top-flight, winning only three times in 19 games.

However, they go into the weekend off the back of an encouraging victory over promoted side Leeds United on the road.

In this competition, Graham Potter's side has had their fair share of struggles. They needed a penalty shootout to beat a lowly Newport County side after an unimpressive 1-1 draw from open play.

They will be glad to see Blackpool in similar disarray in their own league as they're 16th in the standings in League One, and without a win in their last four games.

However, the Tangerines reached this stage by ousting Premier League side West Brom 3-2 on penalties, after a 2-2 draw in open play.

Brighton vs Blackpool Head-To-Head

In 30 meetings between the sides, the spoils are even, with 10 victories each.

This will also be their first game against each other since January 2015, when Blackpool registered a 1-0 win in the Championship.

However, they've never locked horns in a domestic cup game before.

Brighton Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W

Blackpool Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-

Brighton vs Blackpool Team News

Brighton

Tariq Lamptey and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are still out injured. While Aaron Connolly and Danny Welbeck are back in training, this game comes a tad too soon for them.

Adam Lallana is also reportedly on the road to recovery, but is not yet match-fit.

Injured: Tariq Lamptey and Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Aaron Connolly, Danny Welbeck, and Adam Lallana

Blackpool

Neil Critchley has a near full-strength squad at his disposal, with the lone exception of CJ Hamilton, who remains in doubt.

Injured: CJ Hamilton

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Brighton vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Brighton (4-2-2-2): Jason Steele; Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Solly March; Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Alexis Mac Allister; Solly March, Neal Maupay.

Blackpool (4-4-2): Chris Maxwell; Ollie Turton, Daniel Ballard, Daniel Leo Gretarsson, James Husband; Dan Kemp, Grant Ward, Kenny Dougall, Sullay Kaikai; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine.

Brighton vs Blackpool Prediction

Having been eliminated by a Championship side last season, the Seagulls will be cautious in their approach as Blackpool have also caused an upset already.

However, home ground advantafe and the good form of some of their attacking stars will most likely help Brighton advance into the next round.

Prediction: Brighton 2-0 Blackpool