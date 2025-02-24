Brighton vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2025 

Brighton and Bournemouth trade tackles in a Premier League matchday 27 fixture on Tuesday at the Amex Stadium.

The hosts will look to build on the 4-0 thrashing they handed to Southampton away over the weekend. Joao Pedro put the Sea Gulls ahead in the 23rd minute before Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood strikes completed the rout.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Wolves. They were reduced to 10 men in the 31st minute when Ilya Zabarnyi was sent off. Matheus Cunha broke the deadlock for Wolves five minutes later, which proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss saw the Cherries drop to sixth in the points table, having garnered 43 points from 23 games, while Brighton are ninth with 40 points.

Brighton vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 118th meeting between the two sides. Bournemouth lead 45-43.

Brighton claimed a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in November.

Four of their last six head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Brighton have won one of their last six league home games, losing two.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in seven away league games, winning five.

Brighton are the only Premier League side yet to score in the first 20 minutes of a home league game this term.

Four of Bournemouth's last five games across competitions have seen one side fail to score.

Brighton vs Bournemouth Prediction

Brighton face their second South-Coast derby in four days and will hope that the result goes their way. However, there's a vast difference in quality between the two sides, with Fabian Hurzeler's side reaching 40 points in the second-quickest time in their Premier League history.

The battle for European qualification is intense, and Bournemouth occupy the final continental place. Andoni Iraola's side received their first red card of the campaign over the weekend, and their continental qualification hopes took a hit with the loss to Wolves. They will hold a three-point advantage over Brighton, but a loss could see them drop out of the top-six.

Expectr the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Brighton 2-1 Bournemouth

Brighton vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brighton to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

