Brighton vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025 

Brighton and Fulham battle for three points in a Premier League matchday 28 fixture on Saturday at the Amex.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 extra time victory at Newcastle United in the FA Cup fifth round. Brighton went behind to Alexander Isak's 22nd-minute penalty but drew level through Yankuba Minteh's 44th-minute strike. The Magpies were reduced to 10 men when Anthony Gordon was sent off with four minutes left, and Danny Welbeck scored the winner in the 114th minute.

Fulham, meanwhile, eliminated holders Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup. Nigerian centre-back Calvin Bassey broke the deadlock for the Cottagers iin first-half injury time before Bruno Fernandes equalised in the 71st minute to force extra time. The two sides couldn't be separated after 120 minutes, with the Cottagers advancing with a 4-3 shootout victory.

Marco Silva's side now shift their attention to the league, where their last game was a 2-1 win at Wolves, while Brighton secured a 2-1 home win over Borunemouth.

The win left the Seagulls in eighth spot in the standings, with 43 points from 27 games, while Fulham are one point and a spot below them.

Brighton vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 58th meeting between the two sides. Fulham lead 27-22.

Their most recent clash in December saw Fulham claim a 3-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

Five of Brighton's last six league games have produced at least three goals.

Five of Fulham's last six games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Brighton are aiming to win four successive top-flight games for the first time since 1981.

Fulham are unbeaten in nine head-to-head games, winning five.

Brighton vs Fulham Prediction

Brighton have won their last three league games and are in the hunt for European qualification. Their nine games without victory in this fixture is the longest they have gone without a win against any side.

Concordantly, it's also the longest Fulham have remained unbeaten against any side. Including the shootout victory against Manchester United, they have won their last five away games. Furthermore, their six wins are one short of their best away record in terms of wins in a Premier League season.

Both sides are competing for qualification to Europe, so expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Fulham

Brighton vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

