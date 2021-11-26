Brighton vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th November 2021

Brighton host Leeds United at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Despite their strong start to the season, Brighton have faltered of late. Graham Potter's side have been winless in their last eight games across all competitions and are currently ninth in the league. They will look to turn things around with a win against Leeds.

Leeds United, on the other hand, have been woeful this season. Marcelo Bielsa's side have only managed to win three games across all competitions this season, and are currently 17th in the league, two points off the relegation zone.

They will hope to kickstart their season with a win against Brighton on Saturday.

Both sides need a win for different reasons, and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Brighton vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Leeds United only winning one.

Brighton beat Leeds 2-0 the last time they met back in May, with Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck getting on the scoresheet for Graham Potter's side.

Brighton are tied for the fifth best defensive record in the league, having only conceded 14 goals from their 12 games so far. Leeds, on the other hand, are tied third for the worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 20 goals this season.

Neither side have been particulary prolific in front of goal, with both sides having only scored 12 goals so far this campaign.

Brighton vs Leeds United Prediction

With both sides not being in the best of form, it's hard to choose a winner for the game on Saturday.

Brighton will welcome back Robert Sanchez from suspension, while Enock Mwepu may also find a place on the bench. Meanwhile, Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate are both still out injured.

Leeds United will be boosted by the return of Rodrigo, Raphinha and Jamie Shackleton, while Luke Ayling is not yet fit enough to return to action. However, Patrick Bamford and Robin Koch are still unavailable due to injury.

We predict a draw, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Leeds United

Brighton vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Leeds United @LUFC 💬 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀: “Shackleton, Raphinha and Rodrigo are available. Ayling will probably play with the U23s on Monday. Koch and Bamford are in their final period of recovery.” 💬 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀: “Shackleton, Raphinha and Rodrigo are available. Ayling will probably play with the U23s on Monday. Koch and Bamford are in their final period of recovery.” https://t.co/2DOWhqX61D

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both sides to score - YES (Neither side have been able to keep any cleansheets over the last three games and that should be the case on Saturday as well).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tip 3 - More than four bookings in the game - YES (Brighton and Leeds United are tied for first and second respectively for the teams with the most bookings this season).

Edited by Peter P