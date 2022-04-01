Brighton vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting tips | 2nd April 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion invite Norwich City to the Falmer Stadium in their upcoming Premier League fixture on Saturday.

Both sides have lost their last six league games and will be keen on returning to winning ways here. The hosts suffered a 2-0 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur in their previous outing and remained in 13th place in the league standings.

Norwich had pulled back a goal against Leeds United last time around in injury time but Joe Gelhardt gave Leeds a decisive lead at the death as the Canaries suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Brighton vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 91 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. They have been closely matched in the fixture, with the visiting side enjoying a 34-32 lead in wins while 25 games have ended in draws.

They have met just three times in the Premier League and Brighton are undefeated in these meetings with two wins, and one game has ended in a draw. They have kept a clean sheet in these three fixtures.

Only Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea have maintained more possession than the hosts this season (56.5%).

Only 12th-placed Crystal Palace (13) have played more draws than Brighton (12) while only Burnley have fewer wins (3) to their name than Norwich (4).

Brighton vs Norwich City Prediction

Brighton have hit a poor run of form recently and have scored just one goal in their last six league games. They are without a goal in their last four league games at home.

Norwich City are on a six-game losing streak for the third time this season. Their last win was in their away game at Watford in January, so they can hope for a positive outcome here.

Considering the form of both sides, a low-scoring stalemate seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Brighton 0-0 Norwich City

Brighton vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Brighton have failed to score in their last four away games; Norwich have the worst attacking record in the league - 18)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (There have been under 2.5 goals scored in 16 of Brighton's last 19 league games)

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5 yellow cards

