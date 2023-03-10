"Bring this wonderful story to a positive end" - Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool star Roberto Firmino's decision to leave the club in the summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reacted to Roberto Firmino's decision to quit the Reds when his contract comes to an end this summer.

The decision will bring an end to his stay at Anfield after spending up to eight seasons at the Premier League club.

B/R Football @brfootball Roberto Firmino has told Jürgen Klopp he will leave Liverpool when his contract expires this summer, per @Plettigoal Roberto Firmino has told Jürgen Klopp he will leave Liverpool when his contract expires this summer, per @Plettigoal https://t.co/d1RYELaAEj

Firmino joined the Reds from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015 after Liverpool paid a transfer fee in the region of £29 million.

The Brazilian forward has gone on to become one of the club's standout players in recent years. He has so far registered 108 goals and 79 assists in 354 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions.

Firmino has also won numerous trophies with the Reds, including the 2019-20 Premier League title and 2018-19 UEFA Champions League trophy.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Roberto Firmino was different in his prime Roberto Firmino was different in his prime 🔥 https://t.co/KaOPI1OWYn

Speaking about the forward's potential exit from Liverpool this summer, Klopp said that he respects the Brazilian's decision. He said:

"Surprised? A bit. I respect it a lot. Normal in this long-term relationship we have. It's pretty special and I love the reception he got against Man Utd."

He continued:

"He [Firmino] wants to bring this wonderful story to a positive end. The song will be here for a long time."

Firmino received a heartfelt reception from the club's fans during their 7-0 Premier League thrashing of Manchester United at Anfield on March 5. The Brazilian was on the scoresheet as he netted the last goal of the night.

The strike was his eighth in the league during the ongoing 2022-23 football season and his 10th in all competitions for the Reds.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Roberto Firmino will have the choice of joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr or his pick of MLS clubs when he leaves Liverpool this summer.



(Source: Express) Roberto Firmino will have the choice of joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr or his pick of MLS clubs when he leaves Liverpool this summer.(Source: Express) 🚨 Roberto Firmino will have the choice of joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr or his pick of MLS clubs when he leaves Liverpool this summer. (Source: Express) https://t.co/pJ2ATksAJb

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's 7-0 trashing of Manchester United over the weekend

The Reds handed Manchester United their heaviest defeat of the season as they shipped seven goals past the Red Devils.

It was a result that most fans didn't expect considering the contrasting form of both teams this season. Speaking during a press conference, Klopp said that he was impressed with his team's performance against United.

He said:

"I liked the way almost everything involved in the goals (v United). You don't expect to score in every situation, but we did all the things we really need and didn't have it often. For almost all the goals there were plenty of options in the box."

The Merseysiders will next face Bournemouth away in the Premier League on Saturday, March 11.

