The action continues in round 16 of Australian A-League as Brisbane Roar and Adelaide United lock horns at the Suncorp Stadium on Tuesday. Carl Veart’s visitors are winless in five league games on the road.

Brisbane returned to winning ways on Thursday with a narrow 2-1 victory over Western United at the Suncorp Stadium. Before that, Ruben Zadkovich’s side were on a run of three consecutive league defeats, conceding 10 goals and scoring three since a 3-1 victory over Perth Glory in March.

Brisbane have won three of their 23 league matches, while losing 15, to collect 14 points and are 12th in the A-League, level on points with rock-bottom Perth Glory.

Meanwhile, Archie Goodwin came up clutch for Adelaide last time out, striking in the 89th minute to hand them a 3-2 victory over Wellington Phoenix at home. It was a much-needed respite for Veart’s men, who were winless in eight matches, losing six, since February.

With 36 points from 24 matches, Adelaide are seventh in the standings, one point behind sixth-placed Sydney FC in the final playoff spot.

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Adelaide have 29 wins from their last 62 meetings with Brisbane, losing 21.

Brisbane are winless in six home games against Adelaide, losing four, since a 3-1 victory in January 2021.

Adelaide are without a win in five away league matches, losing four, conceding 20 goals and scoring nine, since February.

Brisbane hold the division’s worst home record, with four points from 11 matches.

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Prediction

Their last seven meetings have produced a combined 24 goals, so expect another action-packed contest. The Roar have struggled to impose themselves at home this season, so Veart’s men should get their first road win in the bag.

Prediction: Brisbane 1-2 Adelaide

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Adelaide to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Adelaide’s last seven matches.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Adelaide’s last five outings.)

