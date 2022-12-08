Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2022

A-League action returns after almost a month as Brisbane Roar and Adelaide United will square off at the Kayo Stadium on Friday in their league game.
Brisbane Roar are in ninth place in the league table with six points to their name. They are undefeated in their last three league outings and in their previous game, picked up their first win of the season as they defeated Sydney FC at home last month. Charlie Austin opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the game as they recorded a 3-1 win.
Adelaide United have enjoyed a solid start to their league campaign and are in third place in the league table. They have recorded three wins in a row, including a 3-0 win over Melbourne Victory last time around.
Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 53 times across all competitions. Adelaide United have a better record in these games with 24 wins to their name while Brisbane are not far behind with 19 wins. The two teams have played 10 draws though just one of their last 18 games have ended in draws.
- Brisbane are winless in their last five A-League games against Adelaide United, failing to score in three games in that period, although they were able to record a 2-1 win in the Australia Cup quarter-finals in August.
- Adelaide have the second-best attacking record in the A-League, scoring 12 goals in six games. Brisbane, on the other hand, have the joint-worst attacking record, scoring four goals in five games.
- Brisbane have the joint-best defensive record in the league, conceding four goals in five games while Adelaide have conceded eight times in six games.
Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Prediction
Both teams are undefeated in their last three games and will be looking to maintain that record here. Brisbane have not been able to defeat Adelaide in their last three home games in the league and might struggle.
As both teams are playing their first game in a month, they are expected to be a bit rusty and might settle for a draw.
Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-1 Adelaide United
Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5
Tip 3: Adelaide to score first - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes
Tip 5: Craig Goodwin to score any time - Yes
