Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Adelaide United take on Brisbane Roar on Saturday. Both teams have made poor starts to their campaigns and will need to step up in this match.

Adelaide United are in seventh place in the A-League standings and have managed only two points from their two games. The away side held Melbourne City to a 2-2 draw last weekend and will want to take it up a notch in this game.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat against Melbourne Victory in their previous game and cannot afford another poor result this weekend.

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a slight edge over Brisbane Roar and have won 21 out of 48 matches played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed 18 victories against Adelaide United and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous game between the two sides took place in June this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Adelaide United. Brisbane Roar missed a few chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-L

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: D-D

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Team News

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Nikola Mileusnic has recovered from a spate of injuries this year and will be available for selection. Brisbane Roar have no discernible injury concerns going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

George Blackwood and Nathan Konstandopoulos are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Craig Goodwin made his comeback last month and will be available for selection.

Injured: George Blackwood, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Tom Aldred, Scott Neville, Jack Hingert; Jay O'Shea, Ville Matti Steinman; Kai Trewin, Rahmat Akbari, Nikola Mileusnic; Cyrus Dehmie

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): James Delianov; Josh Cavallo, Michael Jakobsen, Nick Ansell, Javi Lopez; Louis D'Arrigo, Isaias Sanchez, Stefan Mauk; Ryan Kitto, Ben Halloran, Kusini Yengi

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Prediction

Adelaide United have shown flashes of brilliance this season but will need to be more consistent in the coming weeks. Ben Halloran scored a stunner against Melbourne City last week and will want to make his mark in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar are struggling at the moment and will need to address several issues to turn their campaign around. Adelaide United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Adelaide United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi