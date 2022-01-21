Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Adelaide United take on Brisbane Roar on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Adelaide United are in seventh place in the A-League standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side held Melbourne City to a 2-2 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts edged Perth Glory to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need a similar result in this match.

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a good record against Brisbane Roar and have won 21 out of 49 matches played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed 18 victories against Adelaide United and can trouble their opponents on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams created chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: W-D-L-D-L

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: D-D-W-L-L

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Team News

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Nikola Mileusnic has recovered from a spate of injuries and will be available for selection. Brisbane Roar also have no discernible injury concerns going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

Kusini Yengi and Nick Ansell are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Isaias Sanchez served his suspension against Melbourne City and will be available for selection.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Nicholas Olsen, Kai Trewin, Scott Neville, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Alex Parsons, Nikola Mileusnic; Cyrus Dehmie

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Gauci; Ryan Kitto, George Timotheou, Jacob Tratt, Javi Lopez; Juande, Isaias Sanchez, Craig Goodwin; George Blackwood, Bernardo Oliveira, Stefan Mauk

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United Prediction

Brisbane Roar are struggling at the moment and will need to address several issues to turn their campaign around. The hosts did pull off a crucial result against Perth Glory this week and will need to build on their momentum on Sunday.

Adelaide United did well to keep Melbourne City at bay last week and will look to take all three points away from this match. Both teams are on an even footing and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-1 Adelaide United

