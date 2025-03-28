Brisbane Roar vs Auckland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025

Brisbane Roar invite Auckland to Suncorp Stadium in the A-League on Sunday. There's a 31-point gap between the two teams in the points table, with Auckland being at the top with 42 points from 20 games.

Ad

Brisbane are unbeaten in three games. They returned to winning ways after five games before the international break with a 3-1 triumph at Perth Glory. Asumah Abubakar equalised in the 37th minute before Sam Klein bagged a second-half brace to help the Roar record a comeback win.

Auckland, meanwhile, are on a nine-game unbeaten streak in the league, but their last three games have ended in draws. They drew 2-2 with Central Coast Mariners in their previous outing, conceding twice late on, including a 90th-minute equaliser.

Ad

Trending

Brisbane Roar vs Auckland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides met for the first time in October, with the Black Knights registering a 2-0 home win.

Roar have seen three of their last five games end 1-1. Notably, they have conceded in five of their last six league outings.

Auckland have drawn their last three league games, scoring seven times.

Brisbane are winless at home in the A-League this season, losing seven of eight games, failing to score thrice.

Auckland have scored at least twice in seven of their last nine league games.

Only fourth-placed Melbourne City have conceded fewer goals (18) than Auckland (20) in the A-League this season.

The Roar have lost 10 of their last 11 home games in the A-League.

Ad

Brisbane Roar vs Auckland Prediction

Brisbane are unbeaten in three league games for the first time since February 2024. They have failed to score in three of their last five home gamesm conceding seven goals.

Keegan Jelacic was booked against Perth Glory and will serve a suspension due to yellow card accumulation. Austin Ludwik is back from an injury, while Corey Brown and Ben Warland remain sidelined with injuries.

Ad

Auckland, meanwhile, have drawn their last three games, squandering their lead each time, conceding after the 70th minute.

Max Mata was injured against Adelaide United earlier this month and is likely to be on the bench. Louis Verstraete and Nando Pijnaker are back from suspensions and should start.

While Brisbane have seen an upturn in form, they have a poor recent record at home and might struggle. Considering that and Auckland's impressive goalscoring form, expect the league leaders to record a narrow win.

Ad

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Auckland

Brisbane Roar vs Auckland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Auckland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback