Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2023

Brisbane Roar will entertain third-placed Central Coast Mariners at the Dolphin Stadium in the A-League on Friday.

Brisbane Roar are winless in their last five league outings and suffered a 2-1 away defeat against Adelaide United in their previous outing. With that defeat, they remained in 10th place in the league table, just two points above last-placed Melbourne Victory.

Central Coast Mariners saw their winless run extend to three games last week as they fell to a 3-2 away defeat against Sydney FC. Both teams saw a player each sent off in the first half, adding a twist to the match.

With the league campaign well into the second half, the top six spots for the final series playoffs are still up for grabs. Both teams will be looking to return to winning ways in this match to take a step towards bolstering their shot at making it to the top six in the league standings.

Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 55 times in all competitions, with all but one meeting taking place in the A-League.

The hosts have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals, with 31 wins to their name. The visitors have been able to get the better of Brisbane Roar 10 times and 14 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last three meetings against Central Coast, suffering defeats in their two meetings last season.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Only league leaders Melbourne City have scored more goals (33) in the A-League this season than the visitors (31), while the hosts have the worst attacking record in the competition, finding the back of the net 11 times thus far.

Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

The hosts have endured a poor run in the league and have just one win in their league games thus far in 2023. They have failed to score in three of their last four league outings and might struggle here.

The Mariners have scored at least two goals in five of their last six league games and are expected to find the back of the net in this game as well. Considering the current form of the two teams, we expect them to play out a draw.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-1 Central Coast Mariners.

Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Jason Cummings to score any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

