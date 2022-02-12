Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Brisbane Roar take on Macarthur FC on Sunday. Both teams have struggled in recent weeks and will need to step up in this match.

Macarthur FC are in fifth place in the A-League standings and have slumped after an excellent start to their season. The Bulls played out a 3-3 draw against Central Coast Mariners in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle Jets last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar and Macarthur FC are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of two matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in April last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Brisbane Roar. Macarthur FC were not at their best on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-W-D

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: D-L-D-L-W

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur FC Team News

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Luke Ivanovic, Cyrus Dehmie, Louis Zabala, and Alex Parsons are back in the squad and will be available for selection. Tom Aldred remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Tom Aldred

Doubtful: Juan Lescano

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC have a good squad

Macarthur FC

Tomi Juric is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the match against Brisbane Roar this weekend. Charles M'Mombwa has completed his recovery and should be available for selection.

Injured: Tomi Juric

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Kai Trewin, Scott Neville, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Henry Hore, Nikola Mileusnic; Rahmat Akbari

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Suman; Adrian Mariappa, James Meredith, Tomislav Uskok; Liam Rose, Charles M'Mombwa, Moudi Najjar, Craig Noone; Daniel De Silva, Lachlan Rose, Tommy Oar

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Brisbane Roar are struggling at the moment and will need to address several issues to turn their campaign around. The hosts have managed two victories in their last four games and will need to build on their momentum on Sunday.

Macarthur FC have managed only two points in their last four games and face an uphill battle this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-2 Macarthur FC

