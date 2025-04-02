Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4th 2025

Brisbane Roar will invite Macarthur to Suncorp Stadium in the A-League on Friday. Roar have won just two of their 20 league games and have 11 points to their name, the same as the last-placed Perth Glory. The visitors have won eight games and are in eighth place with 29 points.

The hosts saw their unbeaten streak in the league end after three games last week, as they resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 2-0 home loss to league leaders Auckland. They failed to score for the first time in six games and will look to return to goal-scoring ways.

The Bulls are unbeaten in their last two games and played out a 3-3 draw against Newcastle Jets last week. Harry Sawyer opened his goalscoring account for the season, bagging a brace.

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 10 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording five wins. Roar have two wins, and three games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in November and played to a 4-4 draw.

Both teams have drawn five games in the A-League this season.

Brisbane Roar are winless in their 12 home games in the A-League. They have failed to score in four of their last six home games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the hosts, recording four wins.

Six of the visitors' eight wins in the A-League this season have been registered in their travels.

Seven of the 10 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur Prediction

Roar suffered just their second loss in six games last week and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they are winless in their last 12 A-League home games, suffering 11 losses, which is a cause for concern.

The Bulls have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last two games, scoring eight goals. They have won their last two away meetings against Roar, scoring five goals, and will look to build on that form.

The visitors have a good recent record against Brisbane and should make the most of Roar's poor home form to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Macarthur

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Macarthur to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

